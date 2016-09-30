Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)
0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock
51.65HKD
9:50pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.85 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
HK$52.50
Open
HK$52.45
Day's High
HK$52.45
Day's Low
HK$51.65
Volume
301,250
Avg. Vol
4,059,287
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shau-Kee Lee
|88
|1976
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ko Yin Lam
|65
|1993
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ka Kit Lee
|53
|1993
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ka Shing Lee
|45
|2005
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hau Chung Fung
|59
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Henderson Land Development says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders HK$14.16 bln
- BRIEF-Henderson Land Development Co appoints Fung Hau Chung, Andrew as CFO
- Henderson Land to pay record $3 billion for Hong Kong car park site |
- UPDATE 1-Henderson Land to pay record $3 bln for Hong Kong car park site