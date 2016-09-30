New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.86HKD
9:51pm EDT
11.86HKD
9:51pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-1.17%)
HK$-0.14 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Open
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's High
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.84
HK$11.84
Volume
1,678,816
1,678,816
Avg. Vol
19,886,707
19,886,707
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kar-shun Cheng
|70
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chi-Kong Cheng
|37
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Wai Hoi Doo
|72
|2013
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tak-Cheong Au
|64
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Chi-Heng Cheng
|38
|2010
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed
- BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
- UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan
- New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln