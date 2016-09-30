Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)
0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock
52.25HKD
9:57pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.60 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
HK$52.85
Open
HK$52.85
Day's High
HK$53.05
Day's Low
HK$52.05
Volume
577,815
Avg. Vol
12,731,738
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Che Woo Lui
|87
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Mecca
|President
|
Yiu Tung Lui
|61
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Drake
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Kevin Clayton
|Chief Marketing Officer