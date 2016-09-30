Edition:
United States

MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)

0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.75HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$45.05
Open
HK$45.10
Day's High
HK$45.10
Day's Low
HK$44.65
Volume
297,328
Avg. Vol
3,526,345
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shiheng Ma

65 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kwok-kuen Leong

56 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Leung-wah Hui

54 2016 Finance Director, Member of the Executive Directorate

Siu-wa Cheung

55 2016 Member of the Executive Directorate, President of MTR Academy

Chak-pui Kam

55 2016 Managing Director – Operations and Mainland Business, Member of the Executive Directorate
» More People

MTR Corp Ltd News