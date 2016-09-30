Edition:
United States

Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.00HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.18 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
HK$14.18
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.18
Day's Low
HK$14.00
Volume
105,679
Avg. Vol
3,999,724
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chee Siong Ng

64 1991 Executive Chairman of the Board

Velencia Lee

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Wing Kwong Chan

56 2008 Executive Director

Mo Lin Ip

60 2011 Executive Director

Ching Keung Lee

56 2013 Executive Director
Sino Land Co Ltd News