Hang Lung Properties Ltd (0101.HK)

0101.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.60HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
HK$18.80
Open
HK$18.92
Day's High
HK$18.96
Day's Low
HK$18.56
Volume
614,281
Avg. Vol
4,529,801
52-wk High
HK$21.80
52-wk Low
HK$15.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chichung Chan

67 1991 Executive Chairman of the Board

Nan Lok Chen

61 2010 Managing Director, Executive Director

Wai Man Mak

53 2011 Assistant Director, Group Financial Controller

Adriel Chan

34 2016 Executive Director

Hau Cheong Ho

57 2010 Executive Director
