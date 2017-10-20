Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)
0175.HK on Hong Kong Stock
26.30HKD
20 Oct 2017
26.30HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$26.30
HK$26.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
59,508,415
59,508,415
52-wk High
HK$27.75
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$7.02
HK$7.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shu Fu Li
|53
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sheng Yue Gui
|53
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dong Hui Li
|47
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jian Yang
|55
|2008
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yang Dai
|62
|2010
|Vice President - International Business
