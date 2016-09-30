CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)
0267.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.44HKD
9:52pm EDT
11.44HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.87%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$11.54
HK$11.54
Open
HK$11.54
HK$11.54
Day's High
HK$11.54
HK$11.54
Day's Low
HK$11.44
HK$11.44
Volume
287,152
287,152
Avg. Vol
7,909,263
7,909,263
52-wk High
HK$12.70
HK$12.70
52-wk Low
HK$10.66
HK$10.66
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Zhenming Chang
|60
|2009
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jiong Wang
|57
|2014
|President, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Huaxiang Cai
|57
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Qingping Li
|54
|2015
|Vice President, Executive Director
|
Jian Pu
|56
|2015
|Vice President, Executive Director
- CORRECTED-Citic warns legal battles threaten Australian iron ore mine's future
- BRIEF-Citic may halt an Australian iron ore project, chairman told reporters - NIKKEI
- BRIEF-Citic posts HY profit attributable of HK$32,261 million
- BRIEF-Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses
- BRIEF-CITIC Ltd's unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds