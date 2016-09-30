Edition:
WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.66HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.15 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
Volume
4,945,746
Avg. Vol
39,997,956
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Long Wan

75 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Shuge Jiao

51 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Lijun Guo

45 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director

Kenneth Sullivan

52 2016 President and Chief Executive Officer of Smithfield Foods, Inc., Executive Director

Mu You

48 2016 Executive Director; President of Shuanghui Development
WH Group Ltd News

