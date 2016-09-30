WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)
0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.66HKD
9:59pm EDT
7.66HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.15 (-1.92%)
HK$-0.15 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
HK$7.62
Volume
4,945,746
4,945,746
Avg. Vol
39,997,956
39,997,956
52-wk High
HK$8.65
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66
HK$5.66
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Long Wan
|75
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Shuge Jiao
|51
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Lijun Guo
|45
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director
|
Kenneth Sullivan
|52
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Smithfield Foods, Inc., Executive Director
|
Mu You
|48
|2016
|Executive Director; President of Shuanghui Development
- Fitch Affirms WH Group at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- China's WH Group to buy Romanian meat producers in Europe push
- China's WH Group to buy Romanian meat producers in Europe push
- BRIEF-Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom
- China's WH Group to join Hang Seng Index from Sept 4