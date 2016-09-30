Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.14HKD
9:52pm EDT
13.14HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-1.50%)
HK$-0.20 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Open
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Day's High
HK$13.36
HK$13.36
Day's Low
HK$13.10
HK$13.10
Volume
786,675
786,675
Avg. Vol
5,996,915
5,996,915
52-wk High
HK$13.48
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00
HK$10.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Slosar
|60
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rupert Hogg
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jianjiang Cai
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Murray
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Gregory Hughes
|55
|2017
|Executive Director, Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer
