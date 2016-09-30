China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)
0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.70HKD
9:53pm EDT
5.70HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.52%)
HK$-0.03 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.68
HK$5.68
Day's High
HK$5.71
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.66
HK$5.66
Volume
11,047,167
11,047,167
Avg. Vol
82,650,666
82,650,666
52-wk High
HK$6.57
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20
HK$5.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Houliang Dai
|53
|2016
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dehua Wang
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yongsheng Ma
|55
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|54
|2015
|Senior Vice President, Director
|
Zhigang Wang
|59
|2006
|Senior Vice President, Director
