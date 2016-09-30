Edition:
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)

0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock

219.20HKD
9:54pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$220.20
Open
HK$221.40
Day's High
HK$221.40
Day's Low
HK$218.60
Volume
689,671
Avg. Vol
6,580,209
52-wk High
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chung Kong Chow

66 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Xiaojia Li

56 2010 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Paul Kennedy

59 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Chamberlain

35 2017 Interim Chief Executive - The London Metal Exchange

Adrian Farnham

52 2016 Chief Executive, LME Clear
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd News

