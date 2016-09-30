China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)
0688.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.35HKD
9:59pm EDT
25.35HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.30 (-1.17%)
HK$-0.30 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$25.65
HK$25.65
Open
HK$25.70
HK$25.70
Day's High
HK$25.75
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$25.20
HK$25.20
Volume
1,921,262
1,921,262
Avg. Vol
22,964,305
22,964,305
52-wk High
HK$29.45
HK$29.45
52-wk Low
HK$20.15
HK$20.15
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jianguo Yan
|50
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Yun Wing Nip
|62
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Liang Luo
|52
|2010
|Vice President, Chief Architect, Executive Director
|
Yong Guo
|53
|2015
|Vice President
|
Hongbo Kan
|53
|2015
|Vice President
- BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment posts qtrly group operating profit of HK$7.83 bln
- BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-Month land premium payable by group RMB18.50 bln
- BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says 9-mnth contracted property sales of HK$183.644 bln
- BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment contracted property sales in Aug HK$18.769 bln
- China Overseas H1 core profit up 26 pct, raises FY sales target