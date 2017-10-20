Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock
349.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$3.40 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
HK$346.20
Open
HK$348.00
Day's High
HK$350.60
Day's Low
HK$348.00
Volume
14,319,859
Avg. Vol
19,523,746
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huateng Ma
|45
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Chi Ping Lau
|44
|2007
|President, Executive Director
|
Shek Hon Lo
|48
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Yuxin Ren
|41
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer and President - Interactive Entertainment Group and Mobile Internet Group
|
Seng Yee Lau
|50
|2011
|Senior Executive Vice President, President - Online Media Group
