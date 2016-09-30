Edition:
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)

0762.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.28HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$11.22
Open
HK$11.32
Day's High
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$11.20
Volume
3,592,339
Avg. Vol
48,588,632
52-wk High
HK$13.24
52-wk Low
HK$8.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Xiaochu Wang

58 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Yimin Lu

53 2009 President, Executive Director

Fushen Li

54 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Guanglu Shao

53 2017 Senior Vice President, Executive Director

Zhengxin Jiang

59 2009 Senior Vice President
