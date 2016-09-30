China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (0762.HK)
0762.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.28HKD
9:59pm EDT
11.28HKD
9:59pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+0.53%)
HK$0.06 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$11.22
HK$11.22
Open
HK$11.32
HK$11.32
Day's High
HK$11.32
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$11.20
HK$11.20
Volume
3,592,339
3,592,339
Avg. Vol
48,588,632
48,588,632
52-wk High
HK$13.24
HK$13.24
52-wk Low
HK$8.40
HK$8.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xiaochu Wang
|58
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Yimin Lu
|53
|2009
|President, Executive Director
|
Fushen Li
|54
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Guanglu Shao
|53
|2017
|Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Zhengxin Jiang
|59
|2009
|Senior Vice President
