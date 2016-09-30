Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)
0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.00HKD
9:56pm EDT
66.00HKD
9:56pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.40 (-0.60%)
HK$-0.40 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$66.40
HK$66.40
Open
HK$66.00
HK$66.00
Day's High
HK$66.20
HK$66.20
Day's Low
HK$65.80
HK$65.80
Volume
528,762
528,762
Avg. Vol
3,935,798
3,935,798
52-wk High
HK$66.45
HK$66.45
52-wk Low
HK$48.55
HK$48.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nicholas Allen
|62
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Link Asset Management Limited
|
Kwok Lung Hongchoy
|55
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited
|
Lee Ming Cheung
|50
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director The Link Asset Management Limited
|
Hubert Chak
|56
|Finance Director of The Link Asset Management Limited
|
Yuen Fan Ng
|53
|2016
|Director - Human Resources