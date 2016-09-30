Edition:
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)

0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.00HKD
9:56pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$66.40
Open
HK$66.00
Day's High
HK$66.20
Day's Low
HK$65.80
Volume
528,762
Avg. Vol
3,935,798
52-wk High
HK$66.45
52-wk Low
HK$48.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nicholas Allen

62 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Link Asset Management Limited

Kwok Lung Hongchoy

55 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of The Link Asset Management Limited

Lee Ming Cheung

50 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director The Link Asset Management Limited

Hubert Chak

56 Finance Director of The Link Asset Management Limited

Yuen Fan Ng

53 2016 Director - Human Resources
