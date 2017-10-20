PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)
0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.01HKD
20 Oct 2017
5.01HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.40%)
HK$0.02 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$4.99
HK$4.99
Open
HK$5.00
HK$5.00
Day's High
HK$5.02
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.94
HK$4.94
Volume
71,883,508
71,883,508
Avg. Vol
101,474,375
101,474,375
52-wk High
HK$6.38
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72
HK$4.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yilin Wang
|61
|Chairman of the Board
|
Dongjin Wang
|54
|2014
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jianhua Zhang
|52
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Shouping Chai
|55
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Zhengzhang Zhao
|60
|2015
|Vice President, Executive Director
