PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.01HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$4.99
Open
HK$5.00
Day's High
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.94
Volume
71,883,508
Avg. Vol
101,474,375
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yilin Wang

61 Chairman of the Board

Dongjin Wang

54 2014 President, Vice Chairman of the Board

Jianhua Zhang

52 Vice Chairman of the Board

Shouping Chai

55 Chief Financial Officer

Zhengzhang Zhao

60 2015 Vice President, Executive Director
