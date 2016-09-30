China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)
0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.87HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.93
Open
HK$6.94
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.85
Volume
59,369,507
Avg. Vol
284,204,079
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guoli Tian
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Zuji Wang
|58
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank
|
Yiming Xu
|56
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jianhua Zeng
|59
|2013
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Xiusheng Pang
|58
|2015
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
- BRIEF-CCID Consulting Co subscribes for wealth management product from China Construction Bank
- BRIEF-Deluxe Family signs agreement to transfer rate of return of shares in Xiamen bank to CCB's Pudong branch
- China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman
- BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp says CSRC approved non-public issuance of preference shares by co