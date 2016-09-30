Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK)
0992.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.52HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.59
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
4,360,985
Avg. Vol
48,839,441
52-wk High
HK$5.40
52-wk Low
HK$4.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuanqing Yang
|52
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gianfranco Lanci
|62
|2015
|Corporate President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Jian Qiao
|49
|2016
|Co-President, Senior Vice President - of the Mobile Business Group focusing on Lenovo’s Mobile business in China.
|
Wai Ming Wong
|59
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Aymar De Lencquesaing
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Co-President - Mobile Business Group, Chairman and President of Motorola.
