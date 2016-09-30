Edition:
CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (1038.HK)

1038.HK on Hong Kong Stock

68.30HKD
10:00pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.35 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$68.65
Open
HK$68.50
Day's High
HK$68.60
Day's Low
HK$68.10
Volume
226,802
Avg. Vol
1,779,510
52-wk High
HK$73.80
52-wk Low
HK$60.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tzar Kuoi Li

52 1996 Executive Chairman of the Board

Kin Ning Fok

65 1997 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Tak Chuen Ip

64 2003 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Loi Shun Chan

54 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Graham Edwards

63 2005 Chief Executive of Wales & West Utilities Limited
CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd News

