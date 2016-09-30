Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)
1044.HK on Hong Kong Stock
76.20HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$76.05
Open
HK$76.00
Day's High
HK$76.40
Day's Low
HK$75.65
Volume
146,980
Avg. Vol
3,730,814
52-wk High
HK$78.50
52-wk Low
HK$52.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Man Bok Sze
|67
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shui Shen Xu
|47
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Lin Chit Hui
|64
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Da Zuo Xu
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jian Shui Zhu
|42
|General Manager - Internal Audit Department