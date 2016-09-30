China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)
1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.70HKD
10:01pm EDT
18.70HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.18 (-0.95%)
HK$-0.18 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$18.88
HK$18.88
Open
HK$18.86
HK$18.86
Day's High
HK$18.94
HK$18.94
Day's Low
HK$18.64
HK$18.64
Volume
2,027,717
2,027,717
Avg. Vol
23,564,082
23,564,082
52-wk High
HK$21.10
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10
HK$14.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wen Ling
|54
|2017
|Acting Chairman of the Board, President, Vice Chairman
|
Kehui Zhang
|53
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dong Li
|56
|2011
|Senior Vice President
|
Jinli Wang
|57
|2013
|Senior Vice President
|
Shumin Wang
|53
|2015
|Vice President
- China's small factories fear 'rail Armageddon' with orders to ditch trucks
- China's small factories fear "rail Armageddon" with orders to ditch trucks
- China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in four years
- UPDATE 1-China Shenhua's H1 profit rises to highest in 4 yrs
- China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in 4 years