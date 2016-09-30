Edition:
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.70HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.18 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$18.88
Open
HK$18.86
Day's High
HK$18.94
Day's Low
HK$18.64
Volume
2,027,717
Avg. Vol
23,564,082
52-wk High
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wen Ling

54 2017 Acting Chairman of the Board, President, Vice Chairman

Kehui Zhang

53 2007 Chief Financial Officer

Dong Li

56 2011 Senior Vice President

Jinli Wang

57 2013 Senior Vice President

Shumin Wang

53 2015 Vice President
