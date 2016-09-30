Edition:
United States

China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK)

1109.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.05HKD
10:00pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$24.10
Open
HK$24.10
Day's High
HK$24.60
Day's Low
HK$23.80
Volume
678,359
Avg. Vol
12,391,443
52-wk High
HK$27.45
52-wk Low
HK$17.04

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yong Tang

45 2014 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Xin Li

45 2017 Co-President, Executive Director

Dawei Zhang

48 2017 Co-President, Executive Director

Jian Yu

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Executive Director

Chi Feng

44 2013 Senior Vice President, General Manager - Jiangsu Region
» More People

China Resources Land Ltd News

» More 1109.HK News