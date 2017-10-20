Edition:
United States

AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)

1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

60.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.90 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$61.10
Open
HK$60.20
Day's High
HK$60.25
Day's Low
HK$59.40
Volume
31,712,431
Avg. Vol
17,883,970
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sze-Wing Tse

79 2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Keng Hooi Ng

62 2017 Group Chief Executive, President - Designate, Executive Director

Garth Jones

54 2012 Group Chief Financial Officer

William Lisle

51 2015 Regional Chief Executive

Gordon Watson

53 2012 Regional Chief Executive
AIA Group Ltd News

