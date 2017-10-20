AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock
60.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
60.20HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.90 (-1.47%)
HK$-0.90 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$61.10
HK$61.10
Open
HK$60.20
HK$60.20
Day's High
HK$60.25
HK$60.25
Day's Low
HK$59.40
HK$59.40
Volume
31,712,431
31,712,431
Avg. Vol
17,883,970
17,883,970
52-wk High
HK$62.25
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65
HK$42.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sze-Wing Tse
|79
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keng Hooi Ng
|62
|2017
|Group Chief Executive, President - Designate, Executive Director
|
Garth Jones
|54
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
William Lisle
|51
|2015
|Regional Chief Executive
|
Gordon Watson
|53
|2012
|Regional Chief Executive
