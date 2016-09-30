Inpex Corp (1605.T)
1605.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,190JPY
12:00am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshiaki Kitamura
|68
|2010
|President, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Masahiro Murayama
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director
|
Masaharu Sano
|65
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology, Director
|
Takayuki Ueda
|2017
|Executive Vice President
|
Seiya Ito
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ichthys Business, President of Subsidiary, Director
