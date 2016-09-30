Edition:
United States

Inpex Corp (1605.T)

1605.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,190JPY
12:00am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
¥1,170
Open
¥1,184
Day's High
¥1,192
Day's Low
¥1,180
Volume
2,034,200
Avg. Vol
4,367,437
52-wk High
¥1,306
52-wk Low
¥882

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshiaki Kitamura

68 2010 President, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Masahiro Murayama

63 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director

Masaharu Sano

65 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology, Director

Takayuki Ueda

2017 Executive Vice President

Seiya Ito

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ichthys Business, President of Subsidiary, Director
Inpex Corp News

