Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

2,784JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
¥2,769
Open
¥2,800
Day's High
¥2,800
Day's Low
¥2,773
Volume
169,900
Avg. Vol
659,342
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Kagaya

60 2017 President, President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Hidehiko Ozaki

59 2015 Director of Finance, Director

Akihiko Aoyama

61 2017 Executive President of Subsidiary, Director

Noriaki Ito

65 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Akio Ogawa

65 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director
Comsys Holdings Corp News