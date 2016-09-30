Edition:
Taisei Corp (1801.T)

1801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,120JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥6,070
Open
¥6,110
Day's High
¥6,170
Day's Low
¥6,090
Volume
312,100
Avg. Vol
993,944
52-wk High
¥6,350
52-wk Low
¥3,570

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Yamauchi

71 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Yoshiyuki Murata

63 2015 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Kazuhiko Dai

65 2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Total Sales, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Sales, Representative Director

Masahiro Sakai

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Director of Total Sales, Director

Junichi Ikeguchi

2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Western Japan Sales
