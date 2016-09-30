Shimizu Corp (1803.T)
1803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,296JPY
12:00am EDT
1,296JPY
12:00am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+0.93%)
¥12 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
¥1,284
¥1,284
Open
¥1,300
¥1,300
Day's High
¥1,308
¥1,308
Day's Low
¥1,295
¥1,295
Volume
921,500
921,500
Avg. Vol
2,162,943
2,162,943
52-wk High
¥1,314
¥1,314
52-wk Low
¥894
¥894
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoichi Miyamoto
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kazuyuki Inoue
|60
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Toru Yamaji
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of Sales in Main General Construction Unit, Representative Director
|
Koichiro Higashide
|65
|2017
|Vice President, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Imaki
|62
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of General Construction, Representative Director