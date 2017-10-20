Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)
1928.HK on Hong Kong Stock
37.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
37.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.65 (+1.76%)
HK$0.65 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
HK$36.85
HK$36.85
Open
HK$37.20
HK$37.20
Day's High
HK$37.90
HK$37.90
Day's Low
HK$36.95
HK$36.95
Volume
10,743,210
10,743,210
Avg. Vol
13,324,255
13,324,255
52-wk High
HK$41.85
HK$41.85
52-wk Low
HK$31.25
HK$31.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sheldon Adelson
|83
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ying Wai Wong
|64
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
MinQi Sun
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer
|
Kwan Lock Chum
|41
|Chief of Staff
|
Dylan Williams
|2015
|Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct
- Macau casinos extend one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rise
- REFILE-UPDATE 1-Macau casinos extend one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rise
- BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
- BRIEF-Sands China appoints Dave Sun Minqi as CFO