Edition:
United States

Sekisui House Ltd (1928.T)

1928.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,008JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
¥2,014
Open
¥2,013
Day's High
¥2,018
Day's Low
¥1,997
Volume
2,799,600
Avg. Vol
2,596,888
52-wk High
¥2,018
52-wk Low
¥1,597

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Isami Wada

75 2008 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Toshinori Abe

65 2008 President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Shiro Inagaki

66 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hideyuki Kamijo

Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance

Tetsuo Iku

67 2016 Executive Vice President, Vice President, Director
» More People

Sekisui House Ltd News

» More 1928.T News