Sekisui House Ltd (1928.T)
1928.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,008JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,008JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.27%)
¥-6 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
¥2,014
¥2,014
Open
¥2,013
¥2,013
Day's High
¥2,018
¥2,018
Day's Low
¥1,997
¥1,997
Volume
2,799,600
2,799,600
Avg. Vol
2,596,888
2,596,888
52-wk High
¥2,018
¥2,018
52-wk Low
¥1,597
¥1,597
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Isami Wada
|75
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshinori Abe
|65
|2008
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Shiro Inagaki
|66
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hideyuki Kamijo
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Tetsuo Iku
|67
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Director