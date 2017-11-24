Edition:
United States

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (1997.HK)

1997.HK on Hong Kong Stock

49.50HKD
24 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$50.00
Open
HK$49.90
Day's High
HK$50.45
Day's Low
HK$48.55
Volume
10,149,953
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$54.50
52-wk Low
HK$48.55

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tin Hoi Ng

65 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Yuk Fong Lee

61 2017 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Chi Ho Fung

46 2016 Assistant General Manager - (Estates Project Management) of HCEL

Yiu Leung Lau

54 2011 Assistant General Manager (Centre Management) of HCEL

Lai Yi Lee

54 2013 Assistant Director, General Manager - (Retail Leasing and Business Development) of HCEL
» More People

Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd News

» More 1997.HK News