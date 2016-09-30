Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)
2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,037JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|56
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|62
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|60
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Nakagawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Michinori Takisawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
- BRIEF- Nisshin Seifun Group completes share repurchase
- BRIEF- Nisshin Seifun Group updates share repurchase status
- BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.4 mln shares for 2.55 bln yen in August
- BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 457,300 shares for 832.3 mln yen
- BRIEF-Nisshin Seifun Group buys back 1.3 mln share for 2.48 bln yen