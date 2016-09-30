Edition:
United States

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)

2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,037JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥19 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥2,018
Open
¥2,035
Day's High
¥2,039
Day's Low
¥2,022
Volume
234,700
Avg. Vol
704,293
52-wk High
¥2,039
52-wk Low
¥1,467

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nobuki Kenmoku

56 2017 President, Representative Director

Masashi Nakagawa

62 2012 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kiyoshi Sato

60 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masao Nakagawa

63 2017 Vice President, Representative Director

Michinori Takisawa

63 2017 Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc News

» More 2002.T News