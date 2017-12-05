Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)
2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.98HKD
5 Dec 2017
12.98HKD
5 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.30 (-2.26%)
HK$-0.30 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.28
HK$13.28
Day's High
HK$13.38
HK$13.38
Day's Low
HK$12.88
HK$12.88
Volume
34,640,316
34,640,316
Avg. Vol
50,216,471
50,216,471
52-wk High
HK$15.06
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92
HK$3.92
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kwok Keung Yeung
|62
|2006
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bin Mo
|50
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Huiyan Yang
|35
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Bijun Wu
|43
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Guokun Liang
|58
|2013
|Vice President, Executive Director
- Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index
- BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Co posts 10 months contracted sales of RMB484.77 bln
- BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings as borrower enters into loan facilities for HK$2,454 mln and US$935 mln
- RPT-Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off
- Small cities benefit as southern China project takes off