Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)
2269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
9,230JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiko Matsuo
|70
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Koichiro Shiozaki
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Kazuo Kawamura
|63
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Daikichiro Kobayashi
|62
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Michiro Saza
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director