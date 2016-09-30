Edition:
United States

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)

2269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

9,230JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥70 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
¥9,160
Open
¥9,200
Day's High
¥9,240
Day's Low
¥9,160
Volume
309,400
Avg. Vol
394,731
52-wk High
¥10,560
52-wk Low
¥8,400

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masahiko Matsuo

70 2014 President, Representative Director

Koichiro Shiozaki

62 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance, Director

Kazuo Kawamura

63 2012 President of Subsidiary, Director

Daikichiro Kobayashi

62 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Michiro Saza

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
» More People

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd News

» More 2269.T News