NH Foods Ltd (2282.T)
2282.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,285JPY
10:29pm EDT
3,285JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.15%)
¥5 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,280
¥3,280
Open
¥3,310
¥3,310
Day's High
¥3,310
¥3,310
Day's Low
¥3,270
¥3,270
Volume
200,000
200,000
Avg. Vol
813,080
813,080
52-wk High
¥3,660
¥3,660
52-wk Low
¥2,464
¥2,464
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juichi Suezawa
|63
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Yoshihide Hata
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Corporate, Representative Director
|
Kazunori Shinohara
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Katsumi Inoue
|61
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Meat Business, Director
|
Koji Kawamura
|56
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Processed Business, Representative Director