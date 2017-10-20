Edition:
DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)

2432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,485JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-21 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
¥2,506
Open
¥2,492
Day's High
¥2,493
Day's Low
¥2,473
Volume
1,237,800
Avg. Vol
1,892,254
52-wk High
¥3,705
52-wk Low
¥2,204

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tomoko Namba

54 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Isao Moriyasu

42 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shintaro Asako

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning

Hironori Ishizaka

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Compliance & Risk Management

Seiei Tsushima

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources
