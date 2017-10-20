DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)
2432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,485JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,485JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-21 (-0.84%)
¥-21 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
¥2,506
¥2,506
Open
¥2,492
¥2,492
Day's High
¥2,493
¥2,493
Day's Low
¥2,473
¥2,473
Volume
1,237,800
1,237,800
Avg. Vol
1,892,254
1,892,254
52-wk High
¥3,705
¥3,705
52-wk Low
¥2,204
¥2,204
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tomoko Namba
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Isao Moriyasu
|42
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shintaro Asako
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning
|
Hironori Ishizaka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Compliance & Risk Management
|
Seiei Tsushima
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources