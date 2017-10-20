Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
2501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,420JPY
20 Oct 2017
3,420JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,420
¥3,420
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
324,533
324,533
52-wk High
¥3,480
¥3,480
52-wk Low
¥2,765
¥2,765
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tsutomu Kamijo
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masaki Oga
|58
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Ikoma
|2016
|Group Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshihiro Iwata
|55
|2017
|Group Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toshio Mizokami
|57
|2016
|Group Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary