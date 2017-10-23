Edition:
United States

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)

2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,076JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,026
Open
¥5,070
Day's High
¥5,092
Day's Low
¥5,051
Volume
651,000
Avg. Vol
1,363,867
52-wk High
¥5,092
52-wk Low
¥3,355

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Naoki Izumiya

69 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Akiyoshi Koji

65 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Kenji Hamada

53 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director

Yoshihide Okuda

61 2017 Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Katsutoshi Takahashi

62 2017 Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd News

