Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)
2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,076JPY
23 Oct 2017
5,076JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+0.99%)
¥50 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,026
¥5,026
Open
¥5,070
¥5,070
Day's High
¥5,092
¥5,092
Day's Low
¥5,051
¥5,051
Volume
651,000
651,000
Avg. Vol
1,363,867
1,363,867
52-wk High
¥5,092
¥5,092
52-wk Low
¥3,355
¥3,355
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naoki Izumiya
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Akiyoshi Koji
|65
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Kenji Hamada
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshihide Okuda
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Katsutoshi Takahashi
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
- Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery
- UPDATE 1-Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery
- BRIEF-Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery
- Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery
- Asahi in talks to sell stakes in beverage business to Indonesian partner