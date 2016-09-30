Takara Holdings Inc (2531.T)
2531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,067JPY
12:01am EDT
1,067JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.95%)
¥10 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
¥1,057
¥1,057
Open
¥1,071
¥1,071
Day's High
¥1,071
¥1,071
Day's Low
¥1,060
¥1,060
Volume
253,400
253,400
Avg. Vol
549,152
549,152
52-wk High
¥1,256
¥1,256
52-wk Low
¥923
¥923
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hisashi Ohmiya
|74
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Toshio Kakimoto
|66
|2012
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Koichi Nakao
|55
|2009
|Chairman and President of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Mutsumi Kimura
|54
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Minoru Washino
|62
|2014
|Director of General Affairs, Director