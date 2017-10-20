China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)
2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
24.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
HK$24.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
41,732,350
41,732,350
52-wk High
HK$26.20
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46
HK$18.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mingsheng Yang
|61
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Dairen Lin
|58
|2014
|President, Executive Director
|
Lijun Zhao
|53
|2016
|Finance Director, Vice President
|
Haifeng Xu
|47
|2015
|Vice President, Director
|
Hengping Xu
|58
|2015
|Vice President, Director
