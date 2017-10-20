Edition:
United States

Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

320JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥320
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,098,248
52-wk High
¥321
52-wk Low
¥246

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoji Sato

67 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masayoshi Fujimoto

59 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shigeki Dantani

68 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Takashi Hara

65 2012 Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Seiichi Tanaka

56 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
