Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)

2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,810JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥100 (+2.70%)
Prev Close
¥3,710
Open
¥3,785
Day's High
¥3,835
Day's Low
¥3,770
Volume
457,500
Avg. Vol
578,602
52-wk High
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yuzaburo Mogi

82 2011 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Honorary Chairman, Director

Noriaki Horikiri

65 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Takao Kamiyama

60 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer

Takeshi Matsuzaki

58 2017 Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Masanao Shimada

67 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
Kikkoman Corp News

