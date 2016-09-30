Edition:
Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)

2914.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,875JPY
12:02am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-15 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
¥3,890
Open
¥3,892
Day's High
¥3,894
Day's Low
¥3,865
Volume
2,121,200
Avg. Vol
3,604,869
52-wk High
¥4,243
52-wk Low
¥3,607

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasutake Tango

66 2014 Chairman of the Board

Mitsuomi Koizumi

60 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Mutsuo Iwai

56 2016 Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Tobacco Business, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Hideki Miyazaki

59 2012 Executive Vice President, Vice President, Director

Yasushi Shingai

61 2011 Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
Japan Tobacco Inc News

