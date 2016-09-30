Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T)
2914.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,875JPY
12:02am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-15 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
¥3,890
Open
¥3,892
Day's High
¥3,894
Day's Low
¥3,865
Volume
2,121,200
Avg. Vol
3,604,869
52-wk High
¥4,243
52-wk Low
¥3,607
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasutake Tango
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mitsuomi Koizumi
|60
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Mutsuo Iwai
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Tobacco Business, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Hideki Miyazaki
|59
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Director
|
Yasushi Shingai
|61
|2011
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
