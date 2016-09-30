Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)
3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,093JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥2,076
Open
¥2,095
Day's High
¥2,096
Day's Low
¥2,077
Volume
349,700
Avg. Vol
354,302
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,580
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ryuzo Sakamoto
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Seiji Narahara
|60
|2014
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Kazumasa Koyama
|65
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Oita
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hiroyuki Sato
|65
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment, Director