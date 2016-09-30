Unitika Ltd (3103.T)
3103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
959JPY
9:11pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥948
Open
¥952
Day's High
¥963
Day's Low
¥952
Volume
244,800
Avg. Vol
973,258
52-wk High
¥1,050
52-wk Low
¥670
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroyuki Shime
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Masaaki Yasuoka
|61
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration, Representative Director
|
Shuji Ueno
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Mitsuhiro Morikawa
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Administration, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Akira Enokida
|61
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Polymer Business, Director