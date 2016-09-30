Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)
3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
719JPY
12:06am EDT
719JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-1 (-0.14%)
¥-1 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥720
¥720
Open
¥725
¥725
Day's High
¥727
¥727
Day's Low
¥716
¥716
Volume
1,263,600
1,263,600
Avg. Vol
1,903,389
1,903,389
52-wk High
¥727
¥727
52-wk Low
¥565
¥565
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Kanazashi
|72
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Yuji Ohkuma
|59
|2017
|President, Executive President, President and Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Nakajima
|69
|2015
|Chairman of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Toshihiko Kitagawa
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman, Executive President & President of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Hironori Nishikawa
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director