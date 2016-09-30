Edition:
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)

3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

719JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥720
Open
¥725
Day's High
¥727
Day's Low
¥716
Volume
1,263,600
Avg. Vol
1,903,389
52-wk High
¥727
52-wk Low
¥565

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kiyoshi Kanazashi

72 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Yuji Ohkuma

59 2017 President, Executive President, President and Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Yoshihiro Nakajima

69 2015 Chairman of Subsidiaries, Director

Toshihiko Kitagawa

60 2017 Executive Officer, Chairman, Executive President & President of Subsidiaries, Director

Hironori Nishikawa

58 2017 Executive Officer, Director
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp News