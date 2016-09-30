Edition:
United States

Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.94HKD
10:06pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-1.49%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$5.99
Day's High
HK$6.02
Day's Low
HK$5.92
Volume
5,568,212
Avg. Vol
30,882,194
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ximing Niu

61 2013 Chairman of the Board

Chun Peng

55 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board, Head of Bank

Dongsheng Wang

66 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Wei Wu

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Head of the Bank

Weidong Hou

57 2017 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
Bank of Communications Co Ltd News

