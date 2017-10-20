Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)
3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,701JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥21 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
¥4,680
Open
¥4,675
Day's High
¥4,708
Day's Low
¥4,653
Volume
2,503,600
Avg. Vol
2,123,140
52-wk High
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ryuichi Isaka
|59
|2016
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Anzai
|76
|2010
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Joseph DePinto
|54
|2015
|President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kazuki Furuya
|67
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Zenko Ohtaka
|77
|2015
|Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
- UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners
- UPDATE 1-Seven & i posts record quarterly profit on strong 7-Eleven sales
- Seven & i H1 profit up, driven by strong 7-Eleven sales
- BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings unit to close two stores
- BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings Tokyo-based unit receives administrative order from Japan Fair Trade Commission