Teijin Ltd (3401.T)

3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,360JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥29 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
¥2,331
Open
¥2,349
Day's High
¥2,364
Day's Low
¥2,334
Volume
980,400
Avg. Vol
1,488,712
52-wk High
¥2,468
52-wk Low
¥1,824

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shigeo Ohyagi

70 2014 Chairman of the Board

Jun Suzuki

59 2014 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kazuhiro Yamamoto

64 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Yasumichi Takesue

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hiroshi Uno

61 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Teijin Ltd News

