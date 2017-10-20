Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)
3402.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,092JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,092JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,092
¥1,092
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,816,592
4,816,592
52-wk High
¥1,110
¥1,110
52-wk Low
¥855
¥855
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akihiro Nikkaku
|68
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Fukuda
|62
|2016
|Manager of Finance & Accounting, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenichiro Miki
|57
|2016
|Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Business, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Koichi Abe
|64
|2014
|Vice President, Manager of Technology Center, Manager of TORAY General Induction Center, Representative Director
|
Kazushi Hashimoto
|68
|2016
|Vice President, Manager of International, Representative Director